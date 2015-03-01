Douglas R. Long Obit

By

Douglas R. Long 68 died Friday

Funeral Monday 3 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Hounchell Bend Cemetery

Visitation after 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Mr. Douglas R. Long, age 68 of Manchester departed this life on Friday, June 16, 2017 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, August 25, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the union of William and Rose Mary Gossling Long. He was a member of the Church of God Worship Center, a retired engineer, and a veteran of the United States Marine Corp.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Joyce Spurlock Long and these children: Shawna Bell and her husband Brian, Kenneth Long and his wife Tressa, Diana Bunton, and Randy Craft and his wife Tracey. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and his sister: Connie and his brother Jeff Long.

He is preceded in death by his parents: William and Mary Rose Long, his brother: Bill Long and his sister: Teresa Watkins.

Funeral Services for Mr. Douglas R. Long will be conducted on Monday, June 19 at 3 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Joey Burns and Rev. Brad Stevens will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Hounchell Bend Cemetery in the Hounchell Bend Community.

Visitation will be held on Monday after 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.