Students plan to give Downtown Manchester a face lift

Students from the University of Kentucky and Berea College are planning a revitalization project they believe the City of Manchester could benefit from. The project is part of a three-year grant given to the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky (CEDIK) by the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Ryan Sandwick, the Program Manager of CEDIK and Landscape Agriculture, says these students are currently studying architecture, environmental policy, landscape architecture, and historic preservation.

From now until the end of July they plan to meet every week to continue adding to their 3-D model designed for interests and efforts rooted within the community.

Some business owners think a little renovation from a city nearly two hours away is exactly the solution Manchester needs. Now they hope these beautification designs bring more than tourists, possibly even investors.

Sandwick says improvements in Eastern Kentucky do not all have to be built like industrial complexes when even small-scale projects are just as beneficial.

The group meets at the Makery on Main Street every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of July.

Anyone with ideas is welcome to join.

