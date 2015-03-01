Thompson addresses Richmond Unity Breakfast

By

Dr. Aaron Thompson addressed an audience of about 270 at Richmond’s Unity Breakfast on Monday. Thompson, a resident of Richmond and a former Eastern Kentucky University professor and administrator, is the interim president of Kentucky State University. Thompson said he grew up in Clay County where his father was a coal miner and his family lived in what he called a sharecropper’s cabin, which he also referred to as a shack. He first attended an integrated school in 1965 and his parents voted for the first time in 1968. The breakfast, organized by the Richmond Human Rights Commission, took place at the First Christian Church. EKU President Michael Benson, whose office paid for the breakfast meal, said Thompson’s story is an example of education’s power.

After the breakfast, more than 100 of the attendees marched from the church to the Madison County Courthouse and back to commemorate the countless civil rights marches that King led or inspired.

