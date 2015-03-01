Do you have a valid drivers license

By

Having a valid drivers license in Kentucky comes along with several responsibilities. One of the requirements of being a driver means renewing your drivers license once it expires. Typically, your license will expire on your birthday. If you do not receive a notice from the DDL reminding you about your drivers license expiration date, set an alert on your personal calendar. For more information go to:

If you do not proceed with your drivers license renewal before the expiration date, you may face fees and penalties until you purchase a valid replacement. Prepare to pay an additional fee at the DDL if you renew a license after the expiration date in Kentucky.

In the state of Kentucky, drivers licenses are valid for a period of four years. After these four years have passed, it is your responsibility to perform a drivers license renewal. Unfortunately, the Kentucky DMV only offers one method in which renewing drivers license documents can be done. If you are a resident driver of Kentucky, you must apply for your renewed KY driver license in person at a local circuit clerk’s office. Only certain motorists are given the opportunity to renew by using a different method.

If you are above the age of 21 and have held your KY drivers license for four years, or you have just turned 21, then you need to take the steps to renew drivers license documents with the KY Transportation Cabinet. Drivers older than 21 have until 31 days after their birthdays to apply for drivers license renewals. On the other hand, motorists that have recently turned 21 have until 90 days after their 21st birthdays to submit their applications for renewal.

As mentioned before, the first thing to remember when you are preparing to renew drivers license documentation is that you must visit the circuit clerk’s office in your county to apply in person. You can do this within six months of your expiration date if you are at least 21 years old and have a valid driver license without any problem. To perform a Kentucky drivers license renewal in this case, all you need to do is submit your current driving license and payment for the renewal fee to a TC representative.

If your driving license has been expired for more than one year, however, you will experience some difficulty when renewing drivers license credentials. Namely, you will have to pass a vision test and a written knowledge exam.

It is important to keep in mind that there will be occasions when you cannot renew your Kentucky drivers license. For instance, if you have a lost drivers license or a stolen, damaged or destroyed driver license, then you must go through the process of applying for a Kentucky drivers license replacement. Also, if you have a revoked or suspended drivers license in KY, then you must apply for reinstatement rather than drivers license renewal.

If you plan to take to the skies in 2018, you may not get past security by showing your driver’s license. Under new federal laws, states must implement better safeguards to protect against ID theft or run the risk of having out-of-date licenses, which could keep you on the ground.

Kentuckians can continue to use their current driver license or ID card to visit federal offices such as Social Security, VA facilities, and federal court houses. Current driver license or ID cards are still valid for entering Federal facilities that do not require a person to present identification, voting or registering to vote, applying for or receiving Federal benefits, being licensed by a state and being able to drive in all 50 states and accessing health or life preserving services (including hospitals and health clinics), law enforcement, or constitutionally protected activities (including a defendant’s access to court proceedings).

The federal Department of Homeland Security has determined that Kentucky driver licenses are acceptable forms of identification for all federal facilities, including military installations and other restricted access facilities. Kentuckians can freely access Social Security offices, VA facilities, federal courthouses and to apply for federal benefits. Kentuckians may also continue to use their Kentucky Driver License to board commercial domestic flights. This most recent extension will run through June 6th, 2017.