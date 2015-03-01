Drop in uninsured low-income people

By

Kentucky had the largest drop in low-income, working-age people without health insurance, and the biggest decline in adults who passed up medical care due to cost. Kentucky is one of the states that expanded Medicaid to allow coverage to those who earn up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. That has added about 440,000 Kentuckians to the Medicaid rolls, which now include more than a fourth of the state’s population. The number of people who had private health insurance is about the same as it was before the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

The federal government is paying the full cost through the end of this year. The state will have to start paying 5 percent of the cost Jan. 1, rising in annual steps to the reform law’s limit of 10 percent by 2020.

Those two findings were the Kentucky highlights of the latest Commonwealth Fund report on the impacts of the 2010 health-reform law.

The report says the uninsured rate for low-income adults in Kentucky fell 25 percentage points, from 38 percent in 2013 to 13 percent in 2015, following the state’s expansion of Medicaid under the law in 2014. Nationally, the uninsured rate for low-income adults dropped from 38 percent to 25 percent during the two-year span.

