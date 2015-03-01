Three arrested on drug charges

By

Three Manchester residents have been arrested after Laurel County Sheriff Deputies found them in a vehicle in possession of suspected crystal meth, two loaded needles, digital scales, marijuana, rolling papers, a .40 caliber handgun and a .38 special handgun. Sam Wooton, age 73, of Wooton Drive Robert Hubbard, age 30, of South Hwy 11 and Robert Wooton, age 49, of Wooton Drive were charged with drug trafficking. Robert Wooton was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Jason Back along with Deputy Shawn Jackson, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his -9 “Edge” arrested three individuals on US 25, approximately 1/2 mile south of London on Wednesday afternoon March 22, 2017 at approximately 1:05 PM. The arrests occurred after an investigation was conducted by Sheriff’s detectives and deputies and these subjects were found in a vehicle in possession of suspected crystal meth, two loaded needles, digital scales, marijuana, rolling papers, a .40 caliber handgun and a .38 special handgun. The arrested individuals were identified as:

• Sam Wooton age 73 of Wooton Dr., Manchester charged with conspiracy to traffic in a control substance – first offense

• Robert Hubbard age 30 of South Hwy 11, Manchester charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense

• Robert Wooton age 49 of Wooton Drive, Manchester charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.

All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County detention Center. Sheriff Root stated that drug investigations would continue on a daily basis at the Sheriff’s office.