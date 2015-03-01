Parents hoping to change Kentucky DUI laws

By

This Jeep Cherokee driven by Tiffany Marcum Cummins was involved in an accident, which has resulted in the arrest of Antonio Lopez and caused serious injuries to Cummins.

Antonio Lopez (AKA Antonio Perez), age 30, of Barbourville was indicted in the Knox County Circuit Court Friday morning more than a month after he was involved in a severe crash. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith told WYMT Lopez does not have a social security number, he is waiting to hear if Lopez is in the county illegally.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies said Antonio Lopez caused a head-on crash on January 20 that left Tiffany Marcum Cummins and her husband Chad Cummins seriously injured.

Cheryl Marcum, Tiffany’s mother and her husband Tony both said they are now working to change legislation for DUIs in Kentucky. Tiffany lost two inches of her femur bone and broke several bones.

CLICK HERE for the WYMT Video and Article