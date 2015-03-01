Dunn Arrested After Traffic Accident

By

On December 14, 2016 at approximately 3:20 pm Knox County Deputies Sidney Wagner and Chad Wagner responded to a report of a two vehicle injury traffic crash on KY 3439 near Stephen Trace.

After conducting an investigation, the deputies determined that Unit 2, a 2005 GMC pick-up was stopped in front of a school bus that had been off-loading children when Unit 1, a 2001 Dodge van, came from behind the bus and went between Unit 2 and the school bus making contact with Unit 2 on the driver’s side. The driver of Unit 1 stopped, got out of her vehicle then got back in her vehicle and left the scene traveling north on KY 3439. The driver of Unit 2 complained of a shoulder injury. The bus, which had retracting the stop sign, was not hit by the vehicle and no children were injured.

While the deputies were conducting their investigation, they received a call that the green Dodge van traveling on KY 1304, had ran into and out of a ditch and nearly hit a tow truck head-on.

Deputy Sidney Wagner left the scene and minutes later located the green van unoccupied at a residence on Rice Hill Lane at Bimble.

The driver of the van, Shasta Dunn and her four children, who were with her when she hit Unit 2, were inside the residence. The owner of the residence told Deputy Sidney Wagner that Shasta Dunn knocked on his door and asked him if she and her children could come inside that the police were looking for her.

Deputy Sidney Wagner received information that while Shasta Dunn and her children were walking from her vehicle to the residence, Shasta threw down a purse next to a building. Deputy Sidney Wagner recovered the purse. The purse contained over 2 ½ grams of suspected methamphetamine in two small plastic bags, two small plastic bags of powder residue, two used crack smoking type pipes and a digital scales.

Deputy Sidney Wagner arrested Shasta Dunn age 31 of Cannon, KY charging her with Leaving Scene of Accident, Reckless Driving, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Endangering Welfare of a Minor (4 counts, due to her children being in van, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Shasta Dunn was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. The four children were released to a family Member.

Deputy Chad Wagner also assisted in the arrest after leaving the crash scene.