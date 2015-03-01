Dycie “Cookie” Minton Obit

By

Mrs. Dycie “Cookie” Minton age 55 of Garrard, departed this life on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was born on Tuesday, June 5, 1962 in Manchester to the union of Theo and Allie Hubbard Hoskins. She was a homemaker.

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Floyd Minton, her son: Michael Shane Minton, her grandson: Levi Riley, her parents: Theo and Allie Hoskins and these brothers: Leonard Hoskins, Robert Hoskins, Paul Hoskins, and Theo “Cotton” Hoskins, Jr.

She is preceded in death by her brother: Ronnie Hoskins.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Rominger Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Dycie “Cookie” Minton will be conducted on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 7 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Herbert “Tip” Minton and Rev. George David Blair will be presiding. Visitation will be on Monday after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.