Dykes Murder Trial

By

Trevor Dykes

The lawyer for Roscoe Henson asked for records of drug trafficking for her client and for Thomas Miracle. They are two of the four defendants in the Trevor Dykes murder case that came before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House during a Pre-Trial Hearing.

She asked that the Kentucky State Police intelligence agency be contacted and if they have any records pertaining to Miracle and/or Henson that those records be used as evidence in his upcoming trial.

Roscoe Ray Henson, age 32 of Sacker Road (Manchester) who is charged with shooting Dykes on July 27 (2015). His lawyer made all but one motion during the hearing. She asked that a hand written motion from Henson be withdrawn and asked her client to refrain from such activities. House recommended that Henson, “work with your council”.

She asked for discovery on a V8 juice bottle. She questioned why a federal (forestry service) agent was present during questioning.

Although the DNA evidence is expected to be available in May she did question why she had not received a digital copy of the information taken from the cell phones that were seized.

Lawyers for Thomas Daniel Miracle (AKA Witchdoctor), age 35 of Horton Road (Surgoinsville, TN) and Ashley Nicole Lawson, age 23 of Arnetts Fork Road (Manchester) did not bring forth a motion. They are charged with assisting Henson in planning the murder and providing the vehicle that delivered Henson.

Lawyers for Gilbert W. Henson, age 35 of Mae Reid Road (Manchester) who is charged with concealing a weapon that was used in the murder asked if he could visit his brother Roscoe at the jail.

House agreed to that motion, but all conversations will be monitored and recorded and cannot be about the case.

Lawson Released on Bond Until June Murder Trial

A woman who is facing with criminal complicity to commit murder in the death of Trevor Dykes will remain at home with electronic monitoring until she faces a Clay County Circuit Jury in June. She was released from jail on a property bond on June 14 according jail records.

Ashley Nicole Lawson, age 23 of Arnetts Fork Road (Manchester) is charged with criminal complicity to commit murder by aiding Roscoe Ray Henson, age 32 of Sacker Road (Manchester) in the planning and murder of Dykes on July 27 (2015).

Thomas Daniel Miracle (AKA Witchdoctor), age 35 of Horton Road (Surgoinsville, TN) who is facing the same charges as Lawson is scheduled for a motion hearing in front of Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House Monday June 3. A motion hearing provides judges with an opportunity to hear oral arguments, in addition to the written motion and memoranda submitted to the court according to usleagal.com.

Miracle and Henson remain in jail under a $500,000.00 cash bond. Henson’s brother Gilbert W. Henson, age 35 of Mae Reid Road (Manchester) was charged with concealing the gun his brother used in the shooting on July 27 (2015). He has been out of jail since his bond was reduced to a $10,000 fully secured property bond. All three are scheduled for a trial June 12.

Dykes mother and father appeared on local TV last week to express their frustration of the decision to allow Lawson to be released.

http://www.wymt.com/content/news/Family-of-murder-victim-upset-after-suspect-is-released-from-jail-417074833.html

