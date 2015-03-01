By

Kentucky is in the news! Hopkinsville, Kentucky is being touted as the “epicenter” for witnessing the total solar eclipse occurring August 21st. While they won’t experience a total solar eclipse at Red Bird Mission they are an “epicenter” in the work of eclipsing poverty. Red Bird has posted 21 different ways that Red Bird Mission is eclipsing poverty leading up to the solar eclipse on August 21 at rbmission.org/eclipse-poverty-21. They are inviting supporters to join us in the effort to block poverty and give families they serve an opportunity to flourish in the light of Christ.

