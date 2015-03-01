By

Next week’s solar eclipse will not impact electric service for Jackson Energy’s more than 51,000 members. While national media reports the event will sideline 9,000 MW of solar farms nationwide, affecting 7 million homes in other parts of the country, the August 21 event will not interrupt service from Jackson Energy’s power supplier, East Kentucky Power.

“Although the eclipse will reduce solar power generation nationwide, our cooperative system has diverse generating capacity of more than 3,100 megawatts of power produced from natural gas, coal, hydro and landfill gas,” says Jackson Energy President & CEO Carol Wright.

Jackson Energy, East Kentucky Power and other Kentucky Touchstone Energy cooperatives are also members of PJM, the world’s largest centrally dispatched grid. PJM coordinates more than 176,000 MW of electric generation in 13 states and the District of Columbia, and provides Jackson Energy and other cooperatives with competitively priced power, access to reserve capacity and a diverse power supply.

PJM expects a temporary reduction in solar power during the eclipse, and will use its reserves for replacement generation.

“The eclipse is not expected to have any impact on our ability to continue providing affordable, reliable power to our members on August 21,” Wright says.