Eddie Garland Wagers Obit

Eddie Garland Wagers died Monday

Funeral 2 PM Friday

Church of God in Christ Mission (Bridge Street)

Interment in Wagers Cemetery

Visitation Thursday at the church

Eddie Garland Wagers, 56, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, February 27th, at University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Eddie is survived by his wife Mary Wagers, his mother Sally Wagers, by two daughters, Mary Anne Hoskins, of Hyden, and Melissa Bowling, of Manchester, and two sons Skyler Hoskins, of London, James Warren Hoskins, of Hyden.

Eddie is also survived by four sisters, Eula Smith, Betty Wagers, Amanda Jackson, and Donna Wagers and by four brothers, George Wagers, Chester Jr. Wagers, Millard Wagers, Sammy Wagers. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren

Preceded in death by his father Chester Wagers and his son Bailey Hoskins.

Service will be held 2 PM on Friday, March 3rd at The Church of God in Christ Mission on Bridge St. in Manchester with Jessie Henson officiating. Burial will follow in the Wagers Cemetery

Visitation will be held 6 PM on Thursday, March 2nd at The Church of God in Christ Mission on Bridge St. in Manchester.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.