Edith Napier Obit

Edith Napier, 71, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, February 14th, 2017, at the UK Medical Center. Edith was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Napier.

She is survived by the following children Donnie Napier and wife Andrea of Monroe, NC, Charles Napier and wife Kathleen of London, KY, Michael Napier, Bruce Napier and wife Colleen, Calvin Napier and wife Jenniffer all of Manchester.

Also surviving are the following sisters Flora Holland of Detroit, Deloris Thomas of Greenwood, IN, Irene Jones of Indianapolis, Becky Boyd, Bonnie Gilliam and Betty Henson all of Manchester. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents Daugh and Sybil Henson and by 3 sisters Mary Magdalene Bowling, Sara Katherine Jones and Cleo Henson.

Funeral services for Edith Napier will be 2 pm Friday, February 17th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will following in the Henson Cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 6 pm at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

