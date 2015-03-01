Edna Faye (Reynolds) Tompkins Obit

By

Edna Faye (Reynolds) Tompkins, 83, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Hancock Regional Hospital. She was born on April 14, 1934, in Clay County, KY as the daughter of Ray and Ruth (House) Reynolds.

She graduated from London High School in London, KY in 1952. Edna received her Associate’s Degree from Sue Bennett College in 1954, also in London, KY. She married Walter Tompkins on April 30, 1955.

She worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company in Orlando, FL as an accounting supervisor for 9 years. Edna was a member of Alexandria First Baptist Church in Alexandria, IN. She enjoyed sewing, painting, and working crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Tompkins; son, Ray (Kaye) Bradley Tompkins of Bessemer, AL; daughter, Dr. Michelle (Brian) Tompkins-Arrowood of Greenfield, IN; and 5 grandchildren, Paige Arrowood, Kyle Arrowood, Haley Arrowood, Maggie Tompkins, and Katie Tompkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ruth Reynolds; and sister, Beulah Whitis.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 1:30 p.m. also at the mortuary. Entombment will follow at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery in Anderson, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to Riley Children’s Health, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200 Indianapolis, IN 46204, by website at https://www.rileychildrens.org/about/ways-to-give/ , or envelopes will be available at the mortuary.

Friends may share a memory or a condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.