EKU Dean’s Award

Eastern Kentucky University has announced 424 Dean’s Award recipients from Clay County for the Spring 2017 semester: Erica Lynn Smith, Psychology; Tena Nicole Hampton, Communication Disorders; Ben Golden Webb, Criminal Justice; William Corey Davis, Marketing; Claye Halsey Parks, Biomedical Sciences; Alicia Marie Hicks, Pre-Occupational Science; Justin Ray Estep, Criminal Justice.

To earn the Dean’s Award, students must achieve Dean’s List honors at EKU for three semesters, not necessarily consecutive. A lapel pin is presented to students by the dean of their academic college.

To achieve Dean’s List honors at Eastern, students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0. Students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 GPA, and students attempting 12 credit hours must earn a 3.75 GPA.

Eastern Kentucky University is a comprehensive university serving approximately 17,000 students on its Richmond campus, at its educational centers in Corbin, Danville, Manchester, Lancaster and Hazard, and throughout Kentucky.