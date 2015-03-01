EKU Deans Award

By

Eastern Kentucky University recognized students who achieved the Deans Award at the conclusion of the Fall 2016 semester including the following students from Clay County.

Sydney Renee’ Combs; Deaf/ Hard of Hearing Ed

Amanda Paige Abner; Psychology

Jane Kaitlyn Couch; Elementary Education Teaching

Corey Blake Robinson; Computer Science

Kelsey Lee Howard; Criminal Justice

Caitlin Makaela Hacker; Psychology

Phillip Bradley Henson; Psychology

Jacob Lee Martin; Elementary Education Teaching

Breanna Renee Cornett; Accounting

Jacob Shelby Reid; Computer Information Systems

Eastern Kentucky University is a comprehensive university serving approximately 17,000 students on its Richmond campus, at its educational centers in Corbin, Danville, Manchester and Hazard, and throughout Kentucky.

