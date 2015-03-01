EKU Deans Award
Eastern Kentucky University recognized students who achieved the Deans Award at the conclusion of the Fall 2016 semester including the following students from Clay County.
Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!
Click Here To Subscribe On-line
Sydney Renee’ Combs; Deaf/ Hard of Hearing Ed
Amanda Paige Abner; Psychology
Jane Kaitlyn Couch; Elementary Education Teaching
Corey Blake Robinson; Computer Science
Kelsey Lee Howard; Criminal Justice
Caitlin Makaela Hacker; Psychology
Phillip Bradley Henson; Psychology
Jacob Lee Martin; Elementary Education Teaching
Breanna Renee Cornett; Accounting
Jacob Shelby Reid; Computer Information Systems
Eastern Kentucky University is a comprehensive university serving approximately 17,000 students on its Richmond campus, at its educational centers in Corbin, Danville, Manchester and Hazard, and throughout Kentucky.
Eastern Kentucky University is a comprehensive university serving approximately 17,000 students on its Richmond campus, at its educational centers in Corbin, Danville, Manchester and Hazard, and throughout Kentucky.