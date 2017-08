EKU Dean’s List

By

Eastern Kentucky University has announced that 3,305 students earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2017 semester. The List includes: Christopher Roland Bowling, Middle Grade Education; Erica Lynn Smith, Psychology; Tena Nicole Hampton, Communication Disorders; William Anthony Hollen, Criminal Justice; Dennis Cameron Wagers, Broadcasting & Elect Media; Taylor Rebecca Cochran, Political Science; Sydney Renee’ Combs, Deaf/ Hard of Hearing Ed; McKayla Raeann Bradshaw, Psychology; Johnna Brooke Rawlings, General Studies; Kara N. Gray, Psychology; Courtney Briauna Napier, Social Work; Autumn Lacey Marcum, Communication Disorders; Molly Macbeth Smith, Accounting; Corey Blake Robinson, Computer Science; Kelsey Lee Howard, Criminal Justice; Caitlin Makaela Hacker, Psychology; Austin Douglas Morgan, Criminal Justice; Amber Marie Mcqueen, Paralegal Science; Jacob Lee Martin, Elementary Education Teaching; Ben Golden Webb, Criminal Justice; William Corey Davis, Marketing; Claye Halsey Parks, Biomedical Sciences; Jody Hollen, Criminal Justice; Nicholas Cole Alevras, Criminal Justice; Emily Richelle Grubb, English; Alicia Marie Hicks, Pre-Occupational Science; Justin Ray Estep, Criminal Justice; Mark Austin Smith, Middle Grade Education; Kasi Nikole Hubbard, Pre-RN Pre-Nursing; Jordan Tyler Cochran, Middle Grade Education; Deborah Nelle Decker, Accounting; Whitney Makayla Ruth, Pre-Medical Lab Science; Breanna Renee Cornett, Accounting; Tyler Nicholas Finley, History Teaching; Meghan B. Hatfield, Psychology; Katlyn Patricia Mae Davis, History Teaching; Lynsie Beth Gregory, Elementary Education Teaching; Chelsea Brooke Rawlings, Elementary Education Teaching; Brittany Renee Fisher, Pre-RN Pre-Nursing; Billy Brian Wilson, Pre-RN Pre-Nursing; Randall Justice, Younts Management.

To achieve Dean’s List honors at Eastern, students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0. Students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 GPA, and students attempting 12 credit hours must earn a 3.75 GPA.

“We are always pleased to recognize outstanding academic achievement at Eastern Kentucky University,” said EKU President Michael Benson.

Eastern Kentucky University is a comprehensive university serving approximately 17,000 students on its Richmond campus, at its educational centers in Corbin, Danville, Manchester, Lancaster and Hazard, and throughout Kentucky.