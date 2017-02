EKU Deans List

By



Eastern Kentucky University recognized students who achieved the Deans List at the conclusion of the Fall 2016 semester including the following students from Clay County:

Joshua Layton Whitaker; Pre-Homeland Security

Erica Lynn Mills; Social Work

Jana Kaye Karsnitz; Psychology

Donald Bruce Ealy; Criminal Justice

Bobbie Jo Hensley; Medical Laboratory Science

William Ray Hollen; Criminal Justice

Crystal Gail Wagers; Correctional & Juv Jus Studies

Nathan Glenn Dezarn; Police Studies

Nicholas Todd Byrd Criminal Justice

Alicia Mackenzie Davis; History

Taylor Rebecca Cochran; Political Science

Natosha Elizabeth Gilbert; Child and Family Studies

Sydney Renee’ Combs; Deaf/ Hard of Hearing Ed

McKayla Raeann Bradshaw; Psychology

Emily Carol Davidson; Criminal Justice

Kara N. Gray; Psychology

Courtney Briauna Napier; Social Work

Amanda Paige Abner; Psychology

Jane Kaitlyn Couch; Elementary Education Teaching

Molly Macbeth Smith; Accounting

Corey Blake Robinson; Computer Science

Kelsey Lee Howard; Criminal Justice

Caitlin Makaela Hacker; Psychology

Phillip Bradley Henson; Psychology

Austin Douglas Morgan; Criminal Justice

Amber Marie Mcqueen; Paralegal Science

Lucas Clay Magee; Accounting

Jacob Lee Martin; Elementary Education Teaching

Ben Golden Webb; Criminal Justice

William Corey Davis; Marketing

Emily Richelle Grubb; English

Alicia Marie Hicks; Pre-Occupational Science

Justin Ray Estep; Criminal Justice

Cody Chase Pennington; Criminal Justice

Camron Alexis Taylor Brown; General Studies

Annabelle Lee Smith; English

Jordan Tyler Cochran; Middle Grade Education

Deborah Nelle Decker; Pre-Athletic Training

Whitney Makayla Ruth; Pre-Medical Lab Science

Breanna Renee Cornett; Accounting

Andrew Keaton Cheek; Pre-Pharmacy

Tyler Nicholas Finley; History

Jacob Shelby Reid; Computer Information Systems

Meghan B. Hatfield; Psychology

Heather Renee Chandler; Undeclared seeking 4 year

Morgan JoAnna Dubbels; Pre-Communication Disorders

Lynsie Beth Gregory; Elementary Education Teaching

Brittany Renee Fisher; Pre-RN Pre-Nursing

Billy Brian Wilson; Pre-RN Pre-Nursing

Charles Ryan Barrett; Biology

Robera Gudeta Legese; General Studies

Tracey Raeanne Hubbard; Social Work

Dagmawi Z. Negesse; Computer Science

Kaleab Abiy Atnafie; Construction Management

Brooklyn Louise Combs; Social Work

Eastern Kentucky University is a comprehensive university serving approximately 17,000 students on its Richmond campus, at its educational centers in Corbin, Danville, Manchester and Hazard, and throughout Kentucky.

