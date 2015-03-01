EKU Graduate Nursing Program

By

For the sixth year, EKU Online degree programs have been ranked among the best by U.S. News & World Report. Eastern Kentucky University ranked in the top 40 for Best Online Graduate Nursing Programs and in the top 100 for Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs and Online Graduate Education Programs.

“We are celebrating ten years of online learning at EKU, and a lot of people have made the journey very rewarding – our faculty, our staff, and of course, our students, said Tim Matthews, executive director of the Office of e-Campus Learning. “Our shared mission is to provide adult learners with access to quality education. Accolades like these mean the world to us because they indicate that we are giving students the tools they need to change their lives in meaningful ways.”

Reviewers compared online degree programs using four categories: student engagement, faculty credentials and training, student services and technology, and peer reputation. A fifth category, admissions selectivity, was also considered for graduate programs.

Consistently recognized as having some of the nation’s best online degree programs, EKU strives to make quality education accessible to everyone. EKU is an accredited, brick-and-mortar institution that has offered online degree programs since 2006. Today, more than 30 undergraduate and graduate degree options are available in a variety of fields. To learn more about EKU Online programs, visit https://go.eku.edu/usnews17.