EKU Graduates

Eastern Kentucky University recognized 1,999 graduates at the conclusion of the Spring 2017 semester including these local students: Heather Rae Nolan, Nursing; Shade Tole Smith Nursing; Kimberly Anne Bush, General Studies; Kelly Renee Asher, School Media Librarian; Kevin Lee Davidson, Correctional & Juv Jus Studies; Jammie Nicole Gregory, Middle Grade Education; Kari Virginia Hibbard, School Media Librarian; William Anthony Hollen, Criminal Justice (Cum Laude); Natalie Noel Napier, School Media Librarian; Crystal Gail Wagers, Correctional & Juv Jus Studies; Alisha Nicole Stewart, Psychology; Alicia Mackenzie Davis, History; Brandy Nichole Burns, Nursing; Jessica Laise Hacker Biology; Sydney Renee’ Combs, Deaf/Hard of Hearing Ed; Summer Layne Jeffery, Justice Policy and Leadership; Joshua Adam Hoskins, Environmental Health Science; McKayla Raeann Bradshaw, Psychology (Cum Laude); Molly Macbeth Smith, Accounting (Summa Cum Laude).

The graduates were honored at separate academic college commencement ceremonies. The new degree holders join more than 140,000 Eastern alumni in Kentucky and across the United States and world.

Eastern Kentucky University is a comprehensive university serving approximately 17,000 students on its Richmond campus, at its educational centers in Corbin, Danville, Manchester, Lancaster and Hazard, and throughout Kentucky.