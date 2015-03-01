EKU Graduates
Eastern Kentucky University recognized 1,042 graduates at the conclusion of the Fall 2016 semester including the following students from Clay County.
Lindsey Nicole Fultz; Psychology
James A. Taylor; Applied Mathematics
Kayla Marie Hibbard; Edu. Leadership/Policy Studies
Bobbie Jo Hensley; Medical Laboratory Science
Ralph Lee Gibson; Criminal Justice
Nathan Glenn Dezarn; Police Studies
Robert Damian Banks; English
Joseph Willard Scull; Instructional Leadership
Kayla Miranda Burchfield; Social Work
Nicholas Todd Byrd; Criminal Justice
Madison Pierce Reed; Criminal Justice
Lauryn Ashley Dezarn; AGS in Arts and Sciences
Andrew Calvin Wagers; Public Administration
Thomas John Botkins; Computer Science
Makayla Ann Wilson; Management
Emily Carol Davidson; Criminal Justice
The new degree holders join more than 140,000 Eastern alumni in Kentucky and across the United States and world.
Eastern Kentucky University is a comprehensive university serving approximately 17,000 students on its Richmond campus, at its educational centers in Corbin, Danville, Manchester and Hazard, and throughout Kentucky.
