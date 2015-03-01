EKU Graduates

By

Eastern Kentucky University recognized 1,042 graduates at the conclusion of the Fall 2016 semester including the following students from Clay County.

Lindsey Nicole Fultz; Psychology

James A. Taylor; Applied Mathematics

Kayla Marie Hibbard; Edu. Leadership/Policy Studies

Bobbie Jo Hensley; Medical Laboratory Science

Ralph Lee Gibson; Criminal Justice

Nathan Glenn Dezarn; Police Studies

Robert Damian Banks; English

Joseph Willard Scull; Instructional Leadership

Kayla Miranda Burchfield; Social Work

Nicholas Todd Byrd; Criminal Justice

Madison Pierce Reed; Criminal Justice

Lauryn Ashley Dezarn; AGS in Arts and Sciences

Andrew Calvin Wagers; Public Administration

Thomas John Botkins; Computer Science

Makayla Ann Wilson; Management

Emily Carol Davidson; Criminal Justice

The new degree holders join more than 140,000 Eastern alumni in Kentucky and across the United States and world.

Eastern Kentucky University is a comprehensive university serving approximately 17,000 students on its Richmond campus, at its educational centers in Corbin, Danville, Manchester and Hazard, and throughout Kentucky.

