For the seventh year, EKU Online degree programs have been ranked among the nation’s best by U.S. News & World Report. Eastern Kentucky University ranked in the top 25 for Best Online Graduate Nursing Programs and in the top 100 for Best Online Graduate Education Programs. Reviewers compared online degree programs using four categories: student engagement; faculty credentials and training, student services and technology, and peer reputation. A fifth category, admissions selectivity, was also considered for graduate programs.

“Our mission is to provide adult learners with access to quality education,” said Tim Matthews, executive director of the Office of e-Campus Learning. “Accolades like these mean the world to us because they indicate that we are giving students the tools they need to change their lives in meaningful ways.”

EKU’s online nursing programs include MSN options in nursing administration, family nurse practitioner, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and multiple post-MSN options. EKU’s online graduate education programs provide nine MAEd options, including gifted, literacy and special education, as well as four options in MAT and multiple post-master’s degree, certificate and endorsement preparation programs.

Consistently recognized as having some of the nation’s best online degree programs, EKU strives to make quality education accessible to everyone. EKU is an accredited, brick-and-mortar institution that has offered online degree programs since 2006. Today, more than 30 undergraduate and graduate degree options are available in a variety of fields. To learn more about EKU Online programs, visit https://go.eku.edu/usnews2018.