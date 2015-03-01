EKU Presidents List

By

Eastern Kentucky University has announced that 1,670 students earned President’s List honors for the Fall 2017 semester. The List includes: Crystal Gayle Smith (SR) General Studies, Tena Nicole Burns (SR) Communication Disorders, Tara Shay Collins (FR) General Studies, Taylor Rebecca Cochran (SR) Political Science, Courtney Briauna Napier (SR) Social Work, Corey Blake Robinson (SR) Computer Science, Austin Douglas Morgan (SR) Criminal Justice, Amber Marie Mcqueen (SR) Paralegal Science (Magna Cum Laude) Ben Golden Webb (SR) Criminal Justice, Claye Halsey Parks (SR) Biomedical Sciences, Mckayla Alexis Smith (JR) Elementary Education Teaching, Alicia Marie Hicks (SR) Occupational Science, Lynsie Beth Gregory (JR) Elementary Education Teaching, Chelsea Brooke Rawlings (SO) Elementary Education Teaching, Brooke Leann Smallwood (SO) Exploratory, Emaleigh Cieara Bowling (SO) Pre-Occupational Science, Kelly Lynn Nolan (FR) Elementary Education Teaching, Trevor Donovan Rice (SO) Computer Science, Tracey Raeanne Hubbard (JR) Criminal Justice, Kaylee Jordan Hicks (SO) Elementary Education Teaching, Tara Leann England (FR) Finance, Isabelle Catherine Finley (FR) Undeclared. The President’s List was established by the University to recognize outstanding academic achievement. It is bestowed upon full-time undergraduate students who attain a perfect 4.0 grade point average for a semester.

“All of us at EKU are committed to academic excellence and the success of our students,” EKU President Michael Benson said, “and we are especially pleased to recognize those students who have excelled to the point of perfection during a semester’s work.”

Eastern Kentucky University is a comprehensive university serving approximately 17,000 students on its Richmond campus, at its educational centers in Corbin, Danville, Manchester and Hazard, and throughout Kentucky.