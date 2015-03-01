EKU President’s List

By

Eastern Kentucky University has announced the following Clay County students earned President’s List honors for the Spring 2017 semester: Christopher Roland Bowling (Middle Grade Education); William Anthony Hollen (Criminal Justice) (Cum Laude); Taylor Rebecca Cochran (Political Science); Sydney Renee’ Combs (Deaf/ Hard of Hearing Ed); Courtney Briauna Napier (Social Work); Autumn Lacey Marcum (Communication Disorders); Corey Blake Robinson (Computer Science); Caitlin Makaela Hacker (Psychology); Austin Douglas Morgan (Criminal Justice); Emily Richelle Grubb (English); Alicia Marie Hicks (Pre-Occupational Science); Justin Ray Estep (Criminal Justice); Mark Austin Smith (Middle Grade Education); Deborah Nelle Decker (Accounting); Tyler Nicholas Finley (History Teaching); Meghan B. Hatfield (Psychology); Lynsie Beth Gregory (Elementary Education Teaching) and Brittany Renee Fisher (Pre-RN Pre-Nursing)

The President’s List was established by the University to recognize outstanding academic achievement. It is bestowed upon full-time undergraduate students who attain a perfect 4.0 grade point average for a semester.

“All of us at EKU are committed to academic excellence and the success of our students,” EKU President Michael Benson said, “and we are especially pleased to recognize those students who have excelled to the point of perfection during a semester’s work.”

Eastern Kentucky University is a comprehensive university serving approximately 17,000 students on its Richmond campus, at its educational centers in Corbin, Danville, Manchester, Lancaster and Hazard, and throughout Kentucky.