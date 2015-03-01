EKU to offer social work degree online

By

Eastern Kentucky University will offer the bachelor’s degree in social work (BSW) online in Fall 2017. The new format will prepare students for success in a growing field. Applications are now being accepted for the fall term. For more information, visit go.eku.edu/bswonline.

“Individuals in social work bring a strong commitment to serving others to their work,” said Dr. Sara Zeigler, interim dean of the EKU College of Letters, Arts, & Social Sciences. “They are passionate, dedicated and public-spirited.”

In addition to personal fulfillment, social work offers a positive employment outlook. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that specialty areas within the field could grow nearly three times as fast as what is predicted for all other occupations. Moreover, salaries for social workers are increasing steadily. According to salary.com, the average annual salary for a social worker in the Ohio Valley region (including Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois) is $46,000 to $60,000, depending on the location.

Social workers with bachelor’s degrees may find employment in a variety of fields, including mental health, substance abuse treatment, criminal justice, child welfare and gerontology.

“Many of those currently working in the field need a bachelor’s degree to advance in the profession,” said Dr. Caroline Reid, associate professor and coordinator of the online program. “It’s a privilege to offer an online program to meet their needs.”

Those who enroll in the EKU Online BSW degree program will benefit from:

• online learning in a flexible, convenient format.

• a respected program continuously accredited by the Council on Social Work Education since 1977.

• quality instruction from an accredited brick-and-mortar institution.

• advisers who work with students from application through graduation.

EKU Online provides more than 30 online degree options and has received numerous honors, including being named one of the best online colleges in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.