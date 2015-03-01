Ellen Keen Obit

By

Ellen Keen died Saturday

Funeral Thursday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Keen Family Cemetery (Buzzard)

Visitation Wednesday

Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mrs. Ellen Keen, age 84 of Manchester departed this life on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Thursday, April 21, 1932 in Knox County, Kentucky to the union of Noah and Halie Belle Smith. She was a homemaker and a member of the Rocks Spring Holiness Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Ray Keen, Wayne Keen and his wife Emma, Lois Smith and her husband Coby, and Versie Corum and her husband Chester. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Randall Keen and his wife Dana, Wendell Keen and his wife Heather, Melissa Smith and her husband Ricky, Ellis Keen and his wife Terra, Natasha McVey and her husband Allen, Chad Corum and his wife Natasha, Danielle Byrd and her husband Nicholas, Corey Corum and his fiancé Kelli Huff, Brady Smith, and C. J. Corum, her great grandchildren: William Trendon Keen, Courtney Keen, Chase Keen, Katie Keen, Ada Lynn Byrd, and Paisley Byrd, and 2 step great grandchildren: Miley and Jacob Hicks, as well as her siblings: Eller Walker, Larkin Smith and Mary Sproles.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Noah and Halie Belle Smith, her husband: William Keen, 2 brothers: Abe Smith and Daniel Boone Smith, and her granddaughter: Tiffany Nicole Keen.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Ellen Keen will be conducted on Thursday, February 2, at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Herbert “Tip” Minton, Rev. Golden Smith, Jr., Rev. Roger Miller, and Rev. Barry Hubbard will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Keen Family Cemetery in the Buzzard Community.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 1 after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16786#JIM