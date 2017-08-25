Elmer Minton Obit

By

Elmer Minton 76 died Wednesday

Funeral Friday 11 AM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Hooker Cemetery (Blue Hole)

Visitation Thursday

Rominger Funeral Home

Mr. Elmer Minton age 76 of Bray Creek departed this life on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at his home. He was born on Monday, October 28, 1940 in Manchester to the union of Oakley and Dora Hooker Minton.

He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Oakley Steven Davis, Maureen Ramey, Shirley Callihan, Tabitha Herbst, and Elmer Wesley Minton, 11 grandchildren: Nancy Brooke, Stephanie Tyler, Holly Abigail, Rose Hannah, Timothy, Anna Halie, and Jameson is on the way. Also surviving are 3 great grandchildren, the mother of his children: Ruby Minton and these brothers and sisters: Lucy Brumley, John Thomas Minton, Herbert “Tip” Minton, Harlan Minton, Larry Minton, and Floyd Minton as well as his buddies: Terry, Jeff Rice, Jeff Bowman, Darryl, and Ronnie “Hack.”

He is preceded in death by his parents: Oakley and Dora Minton, his brothers and sisters: Rosetta Ruth, Hazel Sizemore, Shade Minton, Roy Minton, Alpha Goins, Shirley Jones, and his grandson: Aaron Raine Smith.

Funeral Services for Mr. Elmer Minton will be held on Friday, September 1 at 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Herbert “Tip” Minton and Oakley Steven Davis will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Hooker Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.

Visitation will be held on Thursday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

