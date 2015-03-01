Emergency road aid funds

By

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the Clay County Fiscal Court will receive $57,950 in County Road Aid emergency funds to be used for slip repairs on Pine Lick Road; $56,340 for Newfound Road; $25,180 for Sacker Road; $117,210 for KY 687 (mile points 12-13) and $35,000 for KY 2000 (mile points 8-9) in Clay County.

“The Bevin administration is committed to the Cabinet’s mission of providing a safe, reliable transportation network for all Kentuckians,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas. “These emergency funds will help repair and restore damaged infrastructure throughout this community.”