Emergency road aid

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced that the Clay County Fiscal Court will receive $51,820 in County Road Aid emergency funds. These funds will be used for slip or slide repairs on Erline Road (CR-1063), making it safer for cars, school buses and other vehicles that rely upon this highway. The project is located 1.000 miles south of KY-66 (milepoint 0.534), extending north to 0.830 miles south of KY 66 (milepoint 0.704). The Clay County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.

“The Bevin administration is committed to the Cabinet’s mission of providing a safe, reliable transportation network for all Kentuckians,” said Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas. “These emergency funds will help local governments repair and restore damaged infrastructure throughout their communities.”