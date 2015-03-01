Emergency road funds

By

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the Clay County Fiscal Court will receive $35,930 in County Road Aid emergency funds. These funds will be used for slip or slide repairs on Smith Hollow Road, making it safer for cars, school buses and other vehicles that rely upon this highway. The project location is located 0.230 miles east of U.S. 421 at milepoint 0.230.

“The Bevin administration is committed to the Cabinet’s mission of providing a safe, reliable transportation network for all Kentuckians,” said Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas. “These emergency funds will help local governments repair and restore damaged infrastructure throughout their communities.”

The Clay County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.