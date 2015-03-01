Manchester entrepreneur meeting

By

Troy Price of the Brushy Fork Institute at Berea College is setting up a meeting of Manchester Business Owners and potential Business Owners at noon on Tuesday February 13 in the Clay County Public Library Community Room. This is the first of a series of meetings so that entrepreneurs learn from each other to make Manchester an even stronger business community. Please make plans to attend. If you have any questions call 859.985.3860.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line