By

The District 11 Equipment Roadeo was held Friday, May 19. Gregory Dewees, Jr. (Laurel County) won the overall individual championship by placing first in four of the six events. Buster Hoskins of Clay County finished second in Tractor and Tandem Trailer. The annual Roadeo brings together equipment operators from the district’s county garages for a day of friendly competition and fellowship.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

The event allows equipment operators from the district’s county crews to show their skills in operating the equipment they use to maintain state highways in the district. The obstacle courses simulated actual situations equipment operators may encounter in the performance of their duties.

Individual event winners were:

· Single Axle with Plow

1st Dennis Bryant Whitley County

2nd Johnny Bingham Knox County

· Tandem with Plow

1st Gregory Dewees, Jr. Laurel County

· Tandem Trailer

1st Jeremy Heck Bell County

2nd Buster Hoskins Clay County Equipment

· Backhoe

1st Gregory Dewees, Jr. Laurel County

2nd Johnny Bingham Knox County

· Grader

1st Gregory Dewees, Jr. Laurel County

2nd Danny Neal (District wide)

· Tractor

1st Gregory Dewees, Jr. Laurel County

2nd Buster Hoskins Clay County Equipment

· Overall

1st Gregory Dewees, Jr. Laurel County

2nd Johnny Bingham Knox County

Dennis Bryant (Single Axle winner), Buster Hoskins (Second place in Tandem Trailer and Tractor events), Johnny Bingham (Second place overall, and second place in the Single Axle and Backhoe events), Jeremy Heck (Tandem Trailer winner), Gregory Dewees, Jr. (Overall winner, Tandem winner, Backhoe winner, Grader winner and Tractor winner) and Danny Deal (Second place in Grader event) each turned in impressive efforts during the District 11 Roadeo.