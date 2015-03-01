Ernest Lee Root Obit

By

Ernest Lee Root 69 died Friday

Funeral Monday 2 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Visitation Monday after 12:30 PM

Mr. Ernest Lee Root, age 69 of Manchester departed this life on Friday, January 26, 2018 at his home. He was born on January 4, 1949 in Manchester to the union of John and Viola (Wolfe) Root. He was a machinist and in the Peace Corp.

He leaves to mourn his passing these brothers and sisters: Wendell Root and wife Pat; John Root, Jr.; James Root; Edward Root; Deborah K. Root Tedders and husband Jimmy; Lillie Mae Root Tedders and husband Roy; sisters-in-law: Laura Huebla and Mary Root and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents: John and Viola Root and sister: Betty Sue Root; 2 special friends: Amos Parker and Denzil Messer.

Funeral Services for Mr. Ernest Lee Root will be conducted on Monday, January 29, 2018 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 29, 2018 after 12:30 PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.