Veronica Boley has agreed to present a program for Clay County Homemakers and other individuals that want more information on Essential Self Care. Empower you and your family’s health with the potent and complex power of plants: Essential Oils. Learn the latest research on how essential oils can balance your emotions, support your immune system, and offer a safer and greener option for cleaning your home and more. Physical tension affects our ability to live freely and move well. Essential oils offer a natural and effective way to soothe aches and discomforts. Learn what oils help support your muscles and joints and how to use them safely. Free samples for all! Come attend the program on August 21 at 6 PM at the Extension Office. You must call 598-2789 to register. Free and open to the public.

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.