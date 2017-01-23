Ethics Commission Finally Closes Case

By

Former Agriculture Commissioner Richie Farmer’s girlfriend has dropped her legal appeal and paid a $5,000 fine for a violation of state government’s ethics code that alleged she filed false time sheets in a state job where she did little or no work. The closing of the case against Stephanie Hiser finally brings to an end the many cases in which the Executive Branch Ethics Commission charged Farmer and eight of his employees at the Department of Agriculture with various counts of violating state government’s code of ethics.

Read the entire article at:

http://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/politics/2017/01/23/ethics-cases-against-farmer-staff-finally-over/96953674