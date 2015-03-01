Eunice Hensley Obit

By

Eunice (Hornsby) Hensley, 98, of Lexington, formerly of Tuscon, Arizona passed away Saturday, 24th, 2016 in Lexington. She was an active member of her church in Tucson for the past sixty five years. Eunice is survived by her sister Mary Rose Burns of Manchester and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband J.B. Hensley, her parents Oscar and Alice Morgan Hornsby and the following sisters and brother: Dorothy Bowers, Clara Bishop, Ruth Hacker, Gertrude Rush and Oscar Hornsby Jr.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with David Price officiating. Burial will follow in the Oscar Hornsby Cemetery.

