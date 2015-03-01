Eva Asher Obit

By

Eva Asher, age 82, of Asher Road departed this life on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was born Sunday, June 30, 1935 to Sam and Edna (Wagers) Lipps in Manchester, Kentucky. She was a Teacher’s Aide and a member of the Martins Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children: Woodson Asher; Edna Hicks; and Carolyn Murphy; 6 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren and 1 brother: Donald Lipps.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Woodson Asher, Sr. and her parents: Sam and Edna Lipps.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 6, at 1:00 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Golden Smith, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Lipps Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, March 5 after 6:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.