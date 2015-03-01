Evelyn Dezarn Obit

By

Evelyn Dezarn, age 77 departed this life on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. She was born on Saturday, December 30, 1939 in Bright Shade to the union of Nelse and Troy Gambrel Smith.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Don Dezarn, Richard, Dezarn, Michael Dezarn and Amy Dezarn Curtis, her grandchildren: Chandler Dezarn, Cortland Dezarn, Christopher Dezarn, Lana Jo Howard, Kayla Hibbard, Colson Curtis and Brody Curtis. Also surviving are 5 great grandchildren and her brother: Toulman Smith and her sister: Donna Blackburn.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Nelse and Troy Smith and her sister: Ruby Roberts.

Funeral Services for Evelyn Dezarn will be conducted on Saturday, May 6 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Beech Creek Cemetery in the Beech Creek Community.

Visitation will be held on Friday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

