Evie Hicks Obit

Evie (Vaughn) Hicks, age 99, of London, Kentucky and formerly of Clay County, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at her residence.

She was the mother of Jean Gregory and Vivian Curry both of Manchester, Kentucky, Virgil Smith and Juanita Gregory both of London, Kentucky; the sister of Claudia Wagers of Bethel, Ohio. She was also blessed with eighteen grandchildren, thirty-eight great grandchildren, and forty-eight great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Hicks; by one son, Johnny Alton Smith; by four grandchildren, and one great grandchild; by her siblings, Ollie Hicks, Mattie Cottongim, Nannie Hicks, Maggie Vaughn, Ethel Vaughn, Theo Vaughn, Luther Vaughn, Flem Vaughn, Edward Vaughn, and Willie Vaughn.

Funeral services for Evie (Vaughn) Hicks will be conducted Friday, January 27, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Wilburn Coffey, Thomas Bishop, Jeff Jackson, and Bradley Brock officiating. Burial will follow at A.R. Dyche Memorial Park.

The family of Evie (Vaughn) Hicks will receive friends at London Funeral Home after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Pallbearers will be Kevin Sizemore, Wes Brumley, Jason Gregory, Brandon Jackson, Eric Hicks, and Chris Fox.

This obituary is courtesy of London Funeral Home.