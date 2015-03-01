By

Extension News: The Clay County Extension District Board will meet on September 7th at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.