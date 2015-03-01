Extension News March 2018

By



March 2018

Clay County Extension Office and IGA are sponsoring Plate It Up for Dinner Tonight. Look for this display in the IGA produce aisle. We will be highlighting one or two recipes a month that include fruit and vegetables that you can prepare for your family. This month’s recipes are Baked Broccoli Frittata and Cabbage Noodle Casserole. Stop by and pick up a copy of the recipes today! Please let us know what you think!

► Cooking Calendar Dishes will be March 12th at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. Come join us as we cook our way through the educational calendar we distributed through our office. Each participant will receive a calendar and get to sample a food item for the month of March. Program is free and open to the public, but you must call 598-2789 to register. This program is CAIP approved.

► Pruning Demonstration will be held on March 13th at 1:30 pm. Chris Smigell, from the University of Kentucky, will be doing the demonstration. This program is CAIP approved for those that need the educational training for the cost share program. You will meet at the Clay County Extension Office at 1:00 pm and travel on to the demonstration site.

► Nourishing Your Bones will be March 13th at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. As women, we need to be concerned about keeping our bone mass as we age. What can we do that will help us keep strong bones? Come learn together and “Be Bone Strong”. The program is free and open to the public, but please call 598-2789 to register. This program is CAIP approved.

► Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Spring 2018 Conference will be on March 16th from 9:30 am – 2:00 pm at the Clay County Extension Office. Grandparents/Family members who are caring for children other than their own are invited to attend. Lunch will be provided. Sponsored by the Clay County Cooperative Extension Service and Clay County Family Youth Service Centers. This program is FREE, but you must call 598-2789 to register. This program is CAIP approved.

► Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s will be held March 22nd at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. Worried about yourself or a loved one? Know a relative that was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s? Alzheimer’s is a difficult topic to think about and a difficult situation to be in with a family member. Attend this learning session to educate yourself about Alzheimer’s. This program is free and open to the public, but call our office at 598-2789 to register. This program is CAIP approved.

► Do you enjoy singing, dancing, playing a musical instrument, comedy, magic tricks or do you have any other special talents? If so, this is a great opportunity for you to showcase that talent. Join us for the 2018 Annual Performing Arts Show on March 26th at 6:00 pm at the Laurel County Public Library Auditorium. Registration will be from 5-5:30 pm. Entry is FREE, but all participants must pre-register by March 19th. Rehearsals will be on March 22nd at 5:30 pm at the library. This will be the only opportunity to rehearse before the show. This contest is open to all youth ages 9-18. To register call your participating county: Laurel County Extension at 606-864-4167, Laurel County Public Library at 606-864-5759, Clay County Extension at 606-598-2789 or Whitley County Extension at 606-549-1430.

► Tobacco GAP and Producer Best Practice Training will be March 27th at 6:00 pm at the Laurel County Extension Office. Please call Jeff at 598-2789 for more information. This program is CAIP approved.

► Toaster Ovens (homemaker leader training) will be held March 28th at 10:00 am at the Extension Office. An old appliance has become new again! Come learn about toaster ovens, purchase a new one or bring the old one out of storage. This program is free and open to the public. Please call 598-2789 to register. This program is CAIP approved.

► Do you grow a garden, produce local crafts, have extra eggs, honey, etc? We would love for you to join us as a Clay County Community Farmer’s Market Vendor! Join us for more information and to help plan the 2018 market season! We are a community farmer’s market, meaning anyone in Clay and surrounding counties are eligible to be a vendor. We are expanding by moving to a different location this season and will have plenty of space for you to set up. Please help us get the word out by sharing about the meeting. 2018 Farmer’s Market Vendor Meeting will be on March 29th at 6:00 pm at the EXCEL building beside McDonalds in Manchester.