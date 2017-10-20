Fall Travel

By

The Blue Ridge Parkway is a National Parkway and All-American Road in the United States, noted for its scenic beauty. The parkway, which is America’s longest linear park,[3] runs for 469 miles (755 km) through 29 Virginia and North Carolina counties, linking Shenandoah National Park to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Cades Cove is an isolated valley located in the Tennessee section of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, USA. The valley was home to numerous settlers before the formation of the national park. Today Cades Cove, the single most popular destination for visitors to the park, attracts more than two million visitors a year because of its well preserved homesteads, scenic mountain views, and abundant display of wildlife.[1] The Cades Cove Historic District is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, which is conveniently located in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is currently the top rated aquarium in the United States. The aquarium’s 1.4 million gallons of water is home to over 100,000 exotic sea creatures. Since opening in 2000, the aquarium has hosted well over 15 million visitors and is the second most visited attraction in the state of Tennessee!

The Roanoke Star, also known as the Mill Mountain Star, is the world’s largest freestanding illuminated man-made star, constructed in 1949 at the top of Mill Mountain in Roanoke, Virginia. After construction of the star, Roanoke was nicknamed “Star City of the South”. It is visible for 60 miles (97 km) from the air and it sits 1,045 feet (319 m) above the city of Roanoke. A small zoo was built near the star on the summit of Mill Mountain. Mill Mountain Zoo was originally designated as strictly a children’s zoo, but the number of exhibits and variety of animals has expanded. The star, overlook, and zoo are accessible both from Roanoke and from a spur of the Blue Ridge Parkway at Roanoke Mountain.