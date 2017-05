By

Free Family Movie Night at Rawlings and Stinson Park with movies beginning at approximately 9 PM. May 26: Finding Dory; June 9: Fantastic Beasts and Where to fin them; June 16: Sing; July 1: Alice Through the Looking Glass; July 14: Star Wars Rogue One; July 28: Moana. Free Summer Movies are sponsored by the City of Manchester and the clay County Family Resource and Youth Service Centers.

