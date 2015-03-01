By

With high school seniors beginning their last semesters, thoughts turn to the future. For many students, this means college – and finding a way to pay for tuition. Later this spring, the KFB Education Foundation will award college scholarships ranging from $400 to $4,000 to 95 high school seniors pursuing a four-year degree. To be considered, students must complete the application available for download at kyfb.com/scholarships and return the requested material to KFB postmarked by February 28, 2018. Qualifying students will have at least a 3.5 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) or a minimum 23 ACT score, be the child of a KFB member, and finish high school within the year in which they apply.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

KFB also offers additional scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $3,000. To be considered for these college scholarships, students must meet the varied criteria outlined for each, complete the appropriate downloadable application available at kyfb.com/scholarships and return the requested material to KFB postmarked by April 28, 2018.

“The Foundation’s goal is to assist as many individuals as possible in attaining their educational pursuits,” said David S. Beck, Executive Vice President of Kentucky Farm Bureau. “Post-secondary education costs continue to rise and Farm Bureau scholarships help defray some of the expenses associated with obtaining a degree. There is no better investment for the organization than to invest in our members and their children.”

KFB’s Education Foundation, created to help Farm Bureau members and their families reach their goal of obtaining post-secondary education, was formed in 1953. During the last 64 years, the Education Foundation has awarded thousands of scholarships – worth nearly three million dollars – to both traditional and non-traditional students.

To learn more about these and several other college scholarships offered by Kentucky Farm Bureau, visit kyfb.com/scholarships.