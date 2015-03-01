FBI honors Clay native

By

FBI Special Agent Nelson B. Klein a native of Clay County was honored by a state historical marker in Union County in August. He was killed in the line of duty 82 years ago. The marker dedication was hosted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Society of Former Special Agents, Cincinnati and Indianapolis offices; and the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum. Klein died in a shootout with convicted career criminal and car thief, George Barrett. The marker is entitled “Wanted by the FBI” and “Captured by G-Men.”

