Police Blotter: February 15

Police Blotter for the week ending February 15, 2017

Lyttle Wanted in Domestic Violence Case

Manchester police made two arrests and are now searching for a third suspect following a domestic violence call Thursday night. Police were informed that Keith Lyttle, age 34, of Water Tower Road (Manchester) had assaulted his wife and had threaten to shoot police if they came to arrest him according to Manchester Assistant Police Chief Patrick Robinson.

Upon arrival at the home police observed Lyttle come out the front door and run behind the house. Police also arrested two people who were in the house.

Calvin Bishop, age 39, of Bales Creek Road (Manchester) was served with a warrant on a parole violation. He was booked into the Clay County jail by Manchester Police Officer George Stewart.

Laurel Wagers, age 37, of Cupp Cemetery Road (Manchester) was charged with giving officer false name or address. She was booked into the Clay County Detention Center by Kelly Johnson.

Butler Charged With Theft

David Butler, age 32, of Gibson Road (Manchester) was arrested by Deputy Gary Mehler according to Laurel County Sheriff John Root. Butler was charged on a Laurel County warrant charging theft by unlawful taking ($500.00 or more but under $10,000). Allegedly Butler took a refrigerator, washer, dryer, kerosene heater, 50 inch TV, auto stereo, and amp and speakers belonging to another individual. David Butler was lodged in the Laurel County detention Center.

Stone arrested on gun charges

A Manchester woman has been arrested on a 2014 indictment on the theft of firearms. Manchester Police Department officer Jason Combs arrested Angel Katherine Stone, age 30, of North HWY 421 (Manchester) last week on a Circuit Court Warrant. Stone was charged in a Clay County Grand Jury indictment for: burglary (first degree) and theft by unlawful taking (firearms). According to the indictment on June 17 (2012) she unlawfully entered the residence of Billy Carpenter with a deadly weapon and exercised control over eight guns.

Emergency Room Disturbance Lead to Arrest

A Manchester man has been charged with first degree disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Manchester Police Officer Jeff Collett was called to a complaint of a man “going off” in the emergency room.. Todd Gray, age 42, of Higgs Hollow was charged with charged with disorderly conduct (first degree).

Smith Jailed Twice

A Manchester man was taken to the Clay County Detention Center twice after he was found passed out in a booth at the Manchester Long John Silvers. Manchester Assistant Police Chief responded to the call and discovered Darren Scott Smith, age 40, of Arrowhead Court (Manchester) very high and transported him to jail. At that time Smith was determined need medical treatment and was transported to Manchester Memorial Hospital.

When he was released from the hospital he was transported back to jail by Manchester Police Officer Jeff Collett and was charged with public intoxication (controlled substance) (excludes alcohol).