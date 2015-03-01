By

The following defendants are scheduled to appear before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday March 6.

The following defendants are scheduled for an arraignment before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday March 6.

Alicia Wagers, age 28, of Gregory Branch (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: criminal complicity to commit trafficking in controlled substance (first degree); criminal complicity to commit possession of controlled substance (first degree) and criminal complicity to commit possession of controlled substance (second degree). According to the indictment she assisted Douglas Lawson when she possessed with intent to manufacture methamphetamine and was in possession of Suboxone on June 16 (2016).

Jonathan Kyle Brumley, age 43, of Sol Hollow Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: bail jumping (first degree). According to the indictment he failed to appear in Clay Circuit Court for a Pretrial conference on August 1 (2016).

Sandra Combs Miller, age 43, of Old Country Lane (Delphia) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charge: bail jumping (first degree). According to the indictment she failed to appear in Clay Circuit Court on a felony charge October 31 (2016).

Bradley Vaughn Hammons, age 33, of Alderson Branch (Annville) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: possession of handgun by convicted felon and persistent felony offender (second degree). According to the indictment he possessed two handguns on August 6 (2016).

Jessie Rogers, age 49, of White Street (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: possession of controlled substance (first degree) (second degree); possession of drug paraphernalia; controlled substance not in proper container and persistent felony offender (second degree). According to the indictment he possessed methamphetamine and Suboxone on July 13 (2016).

The following defendants are scheduled for a pretrial hearing before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday March 6.

Matthew Price, age 44, of New Wilson Lane (Middlesboro) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charge: escape (second degree). According to the indictment he escaped from the custody of Clay County Detention Center on July 3 (2009).

Jonathan Brumley age 44, of Sol Hollow Road (Manchester) was charged by a Clay County Grand Jury for: nonsupport and flagrant nonsupport. According to the indictment Brumley failed to provide support for his infant child in the amount of $30,401.18 between October 1 (2001) and December 2 (2015).

Joseph Wayne Bowling, age 33, of KY HWY 11 (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: possession of controlled substance (first degree) (first offense); possession of Marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. According to the indictment he possessed Methamphetamine on April 1 (2016).

Bufford Jarvis, age 57, Clay County Road Foreman was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury for: abuse of public trust; bribery of public servant and possession of forged instrument. According to the indictment that was released August 4 (2016) he dealt with public money or property as his own and installed tile on the property of George White and Harvey White on September 30 (2915) and installed concrete barriers on the property of the Burchell Day heirs on July 7 (2016). He also solicited $800.00 from George W. White on September 28 (2015) and $400.00 from Harvey White on July 7 (2016) for installation of tiles. He also possessed invoices that had been altered which contained the name and amount of George W. White ($915.84); Harvey White ($1,373.76); Joe Asher ($524.70) and Nathan Riley ($1,563.50) on July 22 (2016).

Jarvis will also appear on a second indictment. This second indictment lists eight counts of abuse of public trust and two counts of bribery of a public servant. Jarvis is charged with having five tiles (20 foot by 24 inch) valued at $1475.00 placed on his property April 7 (2015); soliciting $400.00 from James and Mollie Frost for the installation of tile on their property in May (2015) and having a tile placed on private property located on Robinson Creek in May (2015).

Timothy Scott Lawson, age 29, of Stable Branch (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: theft by unlawful taking (over $500.00) and criminal mischief (first degree). According to the indictment he took a 2000 Toyota Forerunner belonging to Brian Abner and later set the vehicle on fire on July 23 (2016).

Lawson was also indicted on the following charges: theft by unlawful taking (over $500.00); wanton endangerment (first degree); robbery (first degree); assault (second degree) and fleeing or evading police (first degree) (auto) (on foot). According to the indictment he entered the home of Bobby Gray, struck him with a gun and took a .380 handgun, knife, iPad, 1977 Chevrolet Truck, cell phone, keys and clothes on July 37 (2016).

Lawson was also indicted on the following charges: theft by unlawful taking (over $500.00) (auto) and wanton endangerment (first degree). According to the indictment he took a 1994 Dodge Ram belonging to Ronald Wardecke and operated the vehicle in such a way to cause a risk of danger to Wardecke on July 21 (2016).

The following defendants are scheduled for a hearing before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday March 6.

Ray N. Rawlings, age 53, of Upper Rader Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: manufacture of Methamphetamine (first degree) and possession of controlled substance (second degree). According to the indictment he possessed Suboxone on February 9 (2016).

Christopher S. Chapman, age 24, of Caudill Gap Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: burglary (first degree); theft by unlawful taking (less than $500.00) and criminal attempt to commit arson (second degree). According to the indictment he entered the Clay County Comprehensive Care Building, armed with a deadly weapon, took various household items and intentionally started a fire to try to destroy the building on February 4 (2016).

The following defendants are scheduled for a diversion hearing before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday March 6.

Travis M. Canada, age 18 of Bear Hollow Road (Rockhold) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: burglary (first degree): theft by unlawful taking (over $500.00) and criminal mischief (second degree). According to the indictment he entered a building belonging to Sam Wooten armed with a deadly weapon and took control of a 2001 Lincoln, a 2000 Ford and a 2001 Chevrolet causing damage to the building on January 17 (2016).

Eva Leea Davis, age 29, of Lyttleton Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: criminal conspiracy to commit burglary (first degree): criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking (over $500.00) According to the indictment she aided Shannon M. Canada, Travis M. Canada and Harry D. Castle when they entered a building belonging to Sam Wooten armed with a deadly weapon and took control of a 2001 Lincoln, a 2000 Ford and a 2001 Chevrolet on January 17 (2016).

