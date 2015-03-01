By

In Clay County officials have said they haven’t had to deal with Fentanyl or Carfentanyl but it’s only a matter of time. Coroners in Ohio have told first responders to stop using latex gloves. The warnings come after a new kind of synthetic drug called Carfentanil is able to seep through paramedics and EMT’s gloves and enter their blood stream.

“We’re getting to hear their nightmare stories” said Clay County Sheriff Kevin Johnson.

Johnson’s comments come in regards to Northern Kentucky officials having to deal with the new drug problem and passing on their information to their counterparts in Eastern Kentucky.

As of right now Clay County officials have had no reports of Fentanyl or Carfentanil but the clock is ticking.

