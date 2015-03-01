FFA Emblem Fundraiser

By

Farm supply retailer Southern States Cooperative will kick off its annual FFA fundraiser on March 1 in an effort to support agricultural education. The annual “FFA Paper Emblem” campaign benefits the National FFA Organization’s local, state, and national levels to provide funding to the youth organization that prepares students for leadership roles, personal growth and career success in agriculture.

The community is encouraged to purchase a $1 “I’m Supporting FFA” paper emblem at their local Southern States to support the cause.

“Every dollar collected will benefit FFA members across the area,” said Jeff Stroburg, president and CEO of Southern States. “Southern States has a rich heritage of working with FFA and hopes the public will assist with the project by supporting the effort.”

Those who donate can sign their name to the emblem or the name of a child or loved one that they care about.

“We are deeply appreciative of Southern States and the company’s assistance to raise financial support for FFA and heighten community awareness about our organization,” said National FFA Foundation President, Molly Ball. “Money donated by Southern States customers will help ensure that we’re able to continue to develop students’ leadership, growth and career success potential.”

The fundraiser runs through the end of March at participating Southern States Cooperative locations. For more information, visit southernstates.com

Southern States Cooperative is a Richmond, Virginia-based farm supply retailer and service cooperative. As one of the nation’s largest agricultural cooperatives, it provides a wide range of farm inputs, including fertilizer, seed, livestock feed, pet food, animal health supplies, and petroleum products, as well as other items for the farm and home. Founded in 1923, the cooperative is owned by more than 200,000 farmer-members, and serves its members and non-member customers through 1,200 retail outlets in 23 states.

The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of 649,355 student members as part of 7,859 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 local FFA Alumni chapters throughout the U.S. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter and the official National FFA Organization blog.